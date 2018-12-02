How to watch Atlanta vs. Baltimore: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Falcons vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. Baltimore Ravens (away)
Current records: Atlanta 4-7-1; Baltimore 6-5-1
What to Know
Baltimore will square off against Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this match since these teams' offenses combined for 823 yards last week.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Baltimore and Oakland last Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Baltimore wrapped it up with a 34-17 win.
As for Atlanta, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 17-31 loss against New Orleans. If Atlanta were hoping to take revenge for the 37-43 loss against New Orleans the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Baltimore's victory lifted them to 6-5-1 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 4-7-1. Giving up four turnovers, Atlanta had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Baltimore exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.90
Prediction
The Falcons are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Ravens.
This season, Atlanta are 3-8-0 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they are 5-6-0 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ravens as a 1.5 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 13 NFL picks: Eagles edge Redskins
The playoff picture is starting to take shape
-
NFL Playoff Projection favors Cowboys
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
NFL Rookie Rankings: ROY front-runners
Ranking the league's top first-year players after three quarters of the 2018 season
-
QB Rankings: Russell, Luck deserve love
Ranking every quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 13 of the NFL season
-
Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick
San Francisco might be one of the NFL's worst teams right now, but they can bounce back quickly...
-
Tips: Chiefs or Rams, who to trust?
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 13 slate