How to watch Atlanta vs. Baltimore: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. Baltimore Ravens (away)

Current records: Atlanta 4-7-1; Baltimore 6-5-1

What to Know

Baltimore will square off against Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this match since these teams' offenses combined for 823 yards last week.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Baltimore and Oakland last Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Baltimore wrapped it up with a 34-17 win.

As for Atlanta, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 17-31 loss against New Orleans. If Atlanta were hoping to take revenge for the 37-43 loss against New Orleans the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Baltimore's victory lifted them to 6-5-1 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 4-7-1. Giving up four turnovers, Atlanta had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Baltimore exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.90

Prediction

The Falcons are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Ravens.

This season, Atlanta are 3-8-0 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they are 5-6-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ravens as a 1.5 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.