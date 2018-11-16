How to watch Atlanta vs. Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)

Current records: Atlanta 4-5; Dallas 4-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, Atlanta is heading back home. They will square off against Dallas at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Atlanta are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It was a good run, but Atlanta finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 16-28 defeat against Cleveland last week. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of Matt Ryan, who passed for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns. Matt Ryan has been one of their standout athletes in their past eight games.

Meanwhile, Dallas were successful in their last outing against Philadelphia, and they didn't afford Philadelphia any payback this time around. Dallas walked away with a 27-20 win over Philadelphia.

Dallas's victory lifted them to 4-5 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 4-5. Ezekiel Elliott will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 151 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries last Sunday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Atlanta's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 PM ET

Sunday at 1 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Falcons are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.

This season, Atlanta are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 4-4-1 against the spread

Series History

Atlanta have won both of the games they've played against Dallas in the last 4 years.