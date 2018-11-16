How to watch Atlanta vs. Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Falcons vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)
Current records: Atlanta 4-5; Dallas 4-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, Atlanta is heading back home. They will square off against Dallas at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Atlanta are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
It was a good run, but Atlanta finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 16-28 defeat against Cleveland last week. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of Matt Ryan, who passed for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns. Matt Ryan has been one of their standout athletes in their past eight games.
Meanwhile, Dallas were successful in their last outing against Philadelphia, and they didn't afford Philadelphia any payback this time around. Dallas walked away with a 27-20 win over Philadelphia.
Dallas's victory lifted them to 4-5 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 4-5. Ezekiel Elliott will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 151 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries last Sunday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Atlanta's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Falcons are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.
This season, Atlanta are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 4-4-1 against the spread
Series History
Atlanta have won both of the games they've played against Dallas in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys 7
- 2015 - Dallas Cowboys 28 vs. Atlanta Falcons 39
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Packers fear broken thumb for Graham
Graham left Thursday night's loss to the Seahawks with the apparent injury
-
Pick Six Podcast: Week 11 NFL picks
R.J. White and Pete Prisco join Will Brinson to break down every single game on tap for Week...
-
Bears vs. Vikings statistics to know
Everything you need to know as the NFC North rivals square off
-
Week 11 tips: Odd Chiefs-Rams line move
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 11 lines
-
NFL DFS: Best Week 11 DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Brinson's Best Bets: Falcons roll Dallas
Plus more of Will Brinson’s Week 11 best bets