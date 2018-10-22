How to watch Atlanta vs. N.Y. Giants: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. New York Giants (away)

Current records: Atlanta 2-4; N.Y. Giants 1-5

What to Know

The Giants will challenge Atlanta on the road at 8:15 p.m. on Monday. With a combined 852 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.

The Giants have been struggling to pick up a victory, and their game against Philadelphia last Thursday only made it three winless games in a row. The Giants suffered a grim 13-34 defeat to Philadelphia. The Giants's loss came about despite a quality game from Saquon Barkley, who picked up 130 yards on the ground and caught passes for 99 yards. That makes it four straight good games in a row from Barkley.

Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Atlanta, but their most recent contest may have softened the blow. They got past Tampa Bay with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 34-29. The win was some much needed relief for Atlanta as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 2-4 while the Giants's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. In their win, Atlanta relied heavily on Matt Ryan, who passed for 354 yards and 3 touchdowns. the Giants will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.62

Prediction

The Falcons are a solid 4-point favorite against the Giants.

This season, Atlanta are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

Vegas was in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.