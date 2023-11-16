Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Current Records: Cincinnati 5-4, Baltimore 7-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bengals have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The point spread may have favored Cincinnati on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Texans by a score of 30-27.

Despite the loss, the Bengals had strong showings from Ja'Marr Chase, who picked up 124 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Joe Burrow, who threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns. Chase was no stranger to the big play, connecting with a big catch that went for 64 yards. Tyler Boyd also helped out as he racked up 117 receiving yards.

The Bengals weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 66 rushing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Texans rushed for 188.

Meanwhile, Baltimore unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of the Browns by a score of 33-31. The loss hurts even more since Baltimore was up 24-9 with 12:29 left in the third.

Nobody from Baltimore had a standout game, but they got scores from Odell Beckham Jr., Gus Edwards, and Keaton Mitchell.

Even if they lost, the Ravens' defensive line still kept up the pressure with four sacks. In that department, Jadeveon Clowney was the leader with two sacks.

The losses dropped Cincinnati to 5-4 and Baltimore to 7-3.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Ravens are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Baltimore has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cincinnati.