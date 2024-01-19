Who's Playing

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

Regular Season Records: Houston 10-7, Baltimore 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ravens will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will fight it out against the Houston Texans in an AFC playoff matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens' defense has only allowed 16.5 points per game this season, so the Texans' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Baltimore unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak two weeks ago. They fell 17-10 to the Steelers. The matchup was a 7-7 toss-up at halftime, but Baltimore was outscored by the Steelers in the second.

Tyler Huntley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 146 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 57.3% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different two weeks ago though, as only 15.8% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a dismal 3.9 yards per play the Ravens probably won't be trying that again any time soon.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Ravens were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.9 yards per play. That's the fewest yards per play they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Houston scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They really took it to the Browns for the full four quarters, racking up a 45-14 win at home. That looming 45-14 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Houston yet this season.

Among those leading the charge was C.J. Stroud, who threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns while completing 76.2% of his passes. The team also got some help courtesy of Nico Collins, who picked up 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-4. As for Houston, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season.

Odds

Baltimore is a big 9.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baltimore has won all of the games they've played against Houston in the last 7 years.