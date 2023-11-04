Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks @ Baltimore Ravens

Current Records: Seattle 5-2, Baltimore 6-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

What to Know

The Seahawks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Seahawks didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Browns, but they still walked away with a 24-20 victory.

The Seahawks were down by three with only one minute and 57 seconds left when they drove 57 yards for the winning score. Geno Smith hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba from nine yards out and that was all she wrote.

Meanwhile, Baltimore entered their tilt with Arizona with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Ravens walked away with a 31-24 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Seattle's victory was their third straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 5-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 27.0 points per game. As for Baltimore, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

The Seahawks are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Baltimore is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Baltimore and Seattle both have 1 win in their last 2 games.