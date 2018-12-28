How to watch Baltimore vs. Cleveland: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)

Current records: Baltimore 9-6; Cleveland 7-7-1

What to Know

Baltimore will be playing in front of their home fans against Cleveland at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore have a defense that allows only 17.53 points per game, so Cleveland's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Baltimore were expected to lose against the Chargers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Baltimore came out on top against the Chargers by a score of 22-10. The success made it back-to-back wins for Baltimore.

Meanwhile, Cleveland received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They walked away with a 26-18 win over Cincinnati. The over/under? 44. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Baltimore are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 8-7 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Baltimore to 9-6 and Cleveland to 7-7-1. Cleveland's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Baltimore defensive front that amassed four sacks against the Chargers, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Ravens are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Baltimore are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 8-6-1 against the spread

Over/Under: 41

Series History

Baltimore have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Cleveland.