How to watch Baltimore vs. Oakland: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)

Current records: Baltimore 5-5; Oakland 2-8

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Baltimore. On Sunday they will take on Oakland at 1 p.m. ET. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Baltimore fell to Cincinnati 23-34 the last time the two teams met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Last week, Baltimore narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Cincinnati 24-21. Gus Edwards, who rushed for 115 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries, was a major factor in Baltimore's success.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Oakland and Arizona, but Oakland stepped up in the second half. Oakland came out on top in a nail-biter against Arizona, sneaking past 23-21. The win was some much needed relief for Oakland as it spelled the end of their five-game losing streak.

Their wins bumped Baltimore to 5-5 and Oakland to 2-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Baltimore and Oakland clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Ravens are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, Baltimore are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for Oakland, they are 2-7-1 against the spread

Series History

Oakland have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Baltimore.