How to watch Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)

Current records: Baltimore 7-6-1; Tampa Bay 5-8-1

What to Know

Baltimore will square off against Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore have a defense that allows only 18.54 points per game, so Tampa Bay's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Baltimore fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Kansas City by a score of 24-27. Lamar Jackson and Kenneth Dixon were two go-getters for Baltimore despite the loss. The former picked up 71 yards on the ground on 13 carries and threw 2 TDs, while the latter rushed for 59 yards and 1 touchdown on 8 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Tampa Bay and New Orleans, but their 54-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. Tampa Bay fell to New Orleans 14-28. Tampa Bay were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as New Orleans apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat from the last time the teams met up.

Baltimore are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.82

Prediction

The Ravens are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Baltimore are 7-6-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 5-7-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as an 8 point favorite.

Over/Under: 46.5

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.