How to watch Bears vs. Chargers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. L.A. Chargers (away)

Current Records: Chicago 3-3-0; L.A. Chargers 2-5-0

What to Know

The Chargers will take on Chicago at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Chargers are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Chargers were not quite Tennessee's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Chargers fell just short of Tennessee by a score of 23-20. The Chargers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Philip Rivers, who passed for 329 yards and two TDs on 38 attempts, and RB Austin Ekeler, who caught seven passes for 118 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Ekeler has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, if Chicago was expecting to get some payback for the 20-12 defeat against New Orleans the last time they met in October of 2017, then they were left disappointed. Chicago came up short against New Orleans, falling 36-25. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for the Bears, who until this game were averaging 13.8 points allowed.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chargers rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 303 on average. Less enviably, the Bears are third worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 263.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 4-point favorite against the Chargers.

Over/Under: 41

Series History

Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.