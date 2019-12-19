How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Chicago

Current Records: Kansas City 10-4; Chicago 7-7

What to Know

The Chicago Bears are home on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a holiday battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. With a combined 848 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

The Bears came up short against the Green Bay Packers last week, falling 21-13. WR Anthony Miller put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught nine passes for one TD and 118 yards.

Meanwhile, Kansas City strolled past the Denver Broncos with points to spare last week, taking the contest 23-3. WR Tyreek Hill and QB Patrick Mahomes were among the main playmakers for Kansas City as the former snatched two receiving TDs and the latter passed for two TDs and 340 passing yards on 34 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 115.70.

Kansas City's win lifted them to 10-4 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 7-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 85.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Chicago, Kansas City enters the contest with 304.6 passing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the NFL. So the Chicago squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.