Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Chicago

Current Records: Indianapolis 2-1; Chicago 3-0

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Colts took their contest against the New York Jets this past Sunday by a conclusive 36-7 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Indianapolis had established a 31-7 advantage. No one had a standout game offensively for Indianapolis, but they got scores from a handful of players including TE Mo Alie-Cox, QB Philip Rivers, and CB Xavier Rhodes. Rivers ended up with a passer rating of 125.60.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Chicago beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-26 this past Sunday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 26-10 deficit. Chicago relied on the efforts of WR Allen Robinson, who caught ten passes for one TD and 123 yards, and TE Jimmy Graham, who snatched two receiving TDs. Graham's performance made up for a slower matchup against the New York Giants two weeks ago.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Indianapolis going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Colts up to 2-1 and the Bears to 3-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Indianapolis ranks first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. As for Chicago, they come into the matchup boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at two.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.