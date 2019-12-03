How to watch Bears vs. Cowboys: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Bears vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: Chicago 6-6; Dallas 6-6
What to Know
The Chicago Bears are home on Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. With a combined 845 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
The Bears have more to be thankful for after their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Chicago managed a 24-20 win over Detroit. Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky was slinging it as he passed for 338 yards and three TDs on 38 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Trubisky this season.
As for Dallas, it looks like Dallas got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Buffalo Bills, falling 26-15. No one had a big game offensively for Dallas, but they got scores from TE Jason Witten and WR Ventell Bryant.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 6-6 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 6-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bears are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 281.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bears, the Cowboys enter the contest with 432.8 yards per game on average, good for best in the league. So the Chicago squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Bears.
Over/Under: 43
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 25, 2016 - Dallas 31 vs. Chicago 17
