How to watch Bears vs. Giants: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Chicago 4-6; New York 2-8

What to Know

The New York Giants have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are staying on the road on Sunday, facing off against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The Giants stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

The Giants came up short against the New York Jets two weeks ago, falling 34-27. QB Daniel Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 308 yards and four TDs on 40 attempts. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 121.70.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Los Angeles Rams last week, falling 17-7. QB Mitchell Trubisky wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.42 yards per passing attempt.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Giants are stumbling into the game with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 29 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Giants, the Bears enter the contest with only 19 touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in Chicago's favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Giants.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

New York have won both of the games they've played against Chicago in the last five years.