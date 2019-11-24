How to watch Bears vs. Giants: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Bears vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Chicago 4-6; New York 2-8
What to Know
The New York Giants have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are staying on the road on Sunday, facing off against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The Giants stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
The Giants came up short against the New York Jets two weeks ago, falling 34-27. QB Daniel Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 308 yards and four TDs on 40 attempts. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 121.70.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Los Angeles Rams last week, falling 17-7. QB Mitchell Trubisky wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.42 yards per passing attempt.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Giants are stumbling into the game with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 29 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Giants, the Bears enter the contest with only 19 touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in Chicago's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.00
Odds
The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Giants.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 40
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won both of the games they've played against Chicago in the last five years.
- Dec 02, 2018 - New York 30 vs. Chicago 27
- Nov 20, 2016 - New York 22 vs. Chicago 16
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 12 NFL DFS: Optimal lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Injuries: JuJu out, Trubisky good to go
Here's every injury you need to know about heading into Week 12
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
The NFL is back for Week 12, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Week 12 Preview: Key games, stats
Week 12 of the NFL will go a long way in deciding the playoff picture and a lot more
-
Super Bowl LIV odds heading into Week 12
Dallas' chances at a Lombardi are on the rise
-
Week 12 best bets: 49ers trounce Packers
Other best bets include the Seahawks going into Philadelphia and topping the Eagles
-
Steelers at Bengals: Live updates
The Steelers are trying to stay in the playoff hunt, while the Bengals are still in search...
-
Panthers at Saints: Live updates
Follow along as we cover the latest showdown between these two NFC rivals
-
Redskins vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Redskins vs. Lions football game