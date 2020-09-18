Who's Playing

New York @ Chicago

Current Records: New York 0-1; Chicago 1-0

Last Season Records: Chicago 8-8; New York 4-12

What to Know

The Chicago Bears will take on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory.

Chicago had to kick off their season on the road this past Sunday, but they showed no ill effects. They secured a 27-23 W over the Detroit Lions. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 23-6 deficit. Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 242 yards on 36 attempts.

Meanwhile, New York couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-16. RB Saquon Barkley had a pretty forgettable game, rushing for six yards on 15 carries. QB Daniel Jones' longest connection was to Barkley for 38 yards in the second quarter.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 1-0 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Bears can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won two out of their last three games against Chicago.