How to watch Bears vs. Giants: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Chicago 4-6; New York 2-8

What to Know

The New York Giants have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The Giants stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Giants had to settle for a 34-27 loss against the New York Jets two weeks ago. The losing side was boosted by QB Daniel Jones, who passed for 308 yards and four TDs on 40 attempts. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 121.70.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Los Angeles Rams last week, falling 17-7. QB Mitchell Trubisky had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 190 yards passing.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants are stumbling into the game with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 29 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Giants, Chicago comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 19. So the cards are definitely stacked in Chicago's favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Giants.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

New York have won both of the games they've played against Chicago in the last five years.