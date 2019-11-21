How to watch Bears vs. Giants: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bears vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Chicago 4-6; New York 2-8
What to Know
The New York Giants have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The Giants stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Giants had to settle for a 34-27 loss against the New York Jets two weeks ago. The losing side was boosted by QB Daniel Jones, who passed for 308 yards and four TDs on 40 attempts. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 121.70.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Los Angeles Rams last week, falling 17-7. QB Mitchell Trubisky had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 190 yards passing.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants are stumbling into the game with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 29 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Giants, Chicago comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 19. So the cards are definitely stacked in Chicago's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a solid 6-point favorite against the Giants.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
New York have won both of the games they've played against Chicago in the last five years.
- Dec 02, 2018 - New York 30 vs. Chicago 27
- Nov 20, 2016 - New York 22 vs. Chicago 16
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Twitter makes spygate jokes over photo
No, the internet will never be done joking about Spygate
-
Top NFL office pool picks for Week 12
SportsLine's advanced computer just locked in its Week 12 NFL office pool picks.
-
Tickets to NFL game selling for under $5
You can take your entire family to this game for under $20
-
NFL survivor and Week 12 knockout picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire Week 12 NFL schedule 10,000 times.
-
Burfict thinks some NFL games are rigged
The Raiders linebacker is calling into question the integrity of the game
-
TNF: Colts vs. Texans odds, expert picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Jacoby Brissett and the Colts.
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West
-
Rams top Bears as offenses struggle
Neither the Rams nor Bears could get much going offensively on Sunday night