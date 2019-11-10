How to watch Bears vs. Lions: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Chicago 3-5; Detroit 3-4-1

What to Know

The Chicago Bears won both of their matches against the Detroit Lions last season (34-22 and 23-16) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. Chicago and Detroit will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Chicago staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Bears came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, falling 22-14. The losing side was boosted by RB David Montgomery, who rushed for 40 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. QB Mitchell Trubisky's longest connection was to Montgomery for 30 yards in the fourth quarter. Montgomery's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

The Chicago defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 23 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Detroit came within a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. Despite Detroit's loss, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Kenny Golladay, who caught four passes for 132 yards and one TD, was the best among equals. Matthew Stafford's 59-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to Golladay in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening. Stafford ended up with 406 passing yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago is stumbling into the game with the third fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 205.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bears, Detroit comes into the contest boasting the second most passing touchdowns in the league at 19. Maybe that strength will give the Lions the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lions.

Over/Under: 38

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.