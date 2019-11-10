How to watch Bears vs. Lions: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bears vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Chicago 3-5; Detroit 3-4-1
What to Know
The Chicago Bears won both of their matches against the Detroit Lions last season (34-22 and 23-16) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. Chicago and Detroit will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Chicago staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
The Bears came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, falling 22-14. The losing side was boosted by RB David Montgomery, who rushed for 40 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. QB Mitchell Trubisky's longest connection was to Montgomery for 30 yards in the fourth quarter. Montgomery's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
The Chicago defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 23 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
Detroit came within a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. Despite Detroit's loss, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Kenny Golladay, who caught four passes for 132 yards and one TD, was the best among equals. Matthew Stafford's 59-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to Golladay in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening. Stafford ended up with 406 passing yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago is stumbling into the game with the third fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 205.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bears, Detroit comes into the contest boasting the second most passing touchdowns in the league at 19. Maybe that strength will give the Lions the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lions.
Over/Under: 38
Series History
Detroit have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.
- Nov 22, 2018 - Chicago 23 vs. Detroit 16
- Nov 11, 2018 - Chicago 34 vs. Detroit 22
- Dec 16, 2017 - Detroit 20 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 19, 2017 - Detroit 27 vs. Chicago 24
- Dec 11, 2016 - Detroit 20 vs. Chicago 17
- Oct 02, 2016 - Chicago 17 vs. Detroit 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Detroit 24 vs. Chicago 20
- Oct 18, 2015 - Detroit 37 vs. Chicago 34
