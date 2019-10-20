How to watch Bears vs. Saints: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Bears vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Chicago 3-2-0; New Orleans 5-1-0
What to Know
Chicago has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on New Orleans at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears have a defense that allows only 13.8 points per game, so New Orleans' offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was close but no cigar for Chicago as they fell 24-21 to Oakland two weeks ago. Chicago got a solid performance out of WR Allen Robinson, who caught seven passes for 97 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for the Saints and Jacksonville last week, but the Saints stepped up in the second half. The Saints walked away with a 13-6 victory. Winning may never get old, but they sure are getting used to it with four in a row now.
The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to 5-1 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 3-2. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if Chicago bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $173.00
Odds
The Bears are a 4-point favorite against the Saints.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 38
Series History
New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 29, 2017 - New Orleans 20 vs. Chicago 12
Watch This Game Live
-
