Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Chicago

Current Records: Minnesota 3-5; Chicago 5-4

What to Know

The Chicago Bears won both of their matches against the Minnesota Vikings last season (16-6 and 21-19) and are aiming for the same result Monday. Chicago and Minnesota will face off in an NFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The Bears are limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Chicago came within a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans last week, but they wound up with a 24-17 loss. QB Nick Foles put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 335 yards on 52 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Foles this season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Lions last week, winning 34-20. RB Dalvin Cook went supernova for Minnesota as he rushed for two TDs and 206 yards on 22 carries. Cook put himself on the highlight reel with a 70-yard TD scramble down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter.

The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Chicago is now 5-4 while the Vikings sit at 3-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Chicago ranks first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 16 on the season. As for Minnesota, they enter the matchup with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago and Minnesota both have five wins in their last ten games.