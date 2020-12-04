For just the 25th time in their history, the Dolphins and Bengals, two former AFL franchises, will face one another. The Dolphins hold a 17-7 series lead that includes their 38-38 shootout victory over the Bengals in Week 16 of the 2019 season. At 7-4, the Dolphins would be the AFC's sixth-seeded team if the playoffs started today. The Bengals, 2-8-1 through 11 games, are again eying a top-three pick in the NFL draft.

The oddsmakers have made the Dolphins an 11.5-point favorite, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 42 points. The Dolphins are 8-3 against the spread this season and are 4-7 in the over/under. The Bengals are 7-4 against the spread and 6-5 in over/under. Be sure to click here to see how many of our CBS Sports NFL expects have picked the Dolphins to cover the spread.

Before we break down Sunday's matchup, here's how you can follow the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 6 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

This game will not be the first matchup between 2020 first-round picks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. Burrow, who successfully underwent surgery on his injured left knee this week, has been replaced in the Bengals' lineup by Brandon Allen, a five-year veteran who made his third career start during last Sunday's 19-17 loss to the visiting Giants. While Allen will not have running back Joe Mixon for Sunday's game, he will have receivers Tyler Boyd (72 catches, 725 yards, three touchdowns) and rookie Tee Higgins (48 catches, 673 yards, five touchdowns), who have both enjoyed solid seasons despite the recent changes at quarterback. The Bengals' offense will be facing a Dolphins' defense that Is currently second in the NFL in scoring and third down efficiency. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (eight sacks) will look to exploit a Bengals' offensive line that has already allowed 38 sacks this season. Allen would be best served not throwing the ball in the direction of cornerback Xavien Howard, who has seven interceptions and 15 passes defensed entering Sunday's game.

If his injured thumb has fully recovered by Sunday, Tagovailoa will make his fifth start of the season. If not, Dolphins coach Brian Flores will once again hand the keys of his offense to 16-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets. Both Dolphins quarterbacks have had success this season getting the ball to receiver DeVante Parker (52 catches, 642 yards, four touchdowns) and tight end Mike Gesicki). The Dolphins' offense will be facing a Bengals defense that is 22nd in the league in scoring, 30th against the run and 28th in red zone efficiency. The Bengals' top-two defensive players this season have been defensive end Carl Lawson (4.5 sacks) and free safety Jessie Bates (three interceptions, 13 passes defensed).

Prediction

Latest Odds: Dolphins -11.5 Bet Now

There's a reason why the Dolphins are such heavy favorites. After a 1-3 start, the Dolphins are 6-1 over their last seven games and appear poised to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Conversely, the Bengals, after showing signs of promise with Burrow under center, are currently starting a journeyman quarterback who is playing behind an offensive line that is one of the worst in the NFL as far as pass protection is concerned.

Score: Dolphins 24, Bengals 10