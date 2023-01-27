The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game and for the second straight year they will face the Cincinnati Bengals for the right to move on to Super Bowl LVII. Last year, it was the Bengals who came out on top and advanced to the Super Bowl, losing the big game to the Los Angeles Rams.

The AFC Championship Game is slated to kick off on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in front of over 70,000 excited football fans. If you are not one of the lucky people who get to to watch the game in person, you can tune into CBS and Paramount+ to watch the action live.

The top-seeded Chiefs defeated the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round to advance. Cincinnati defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round and surprised many by dominating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -1, O/U 47.5