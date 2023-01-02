Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Buffalo 12-3; Cincinnati 11-4

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills are on the road again on Monday and play against the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 2 at Paycor Stadium. With a combined 868 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

When you finish with 217 more yards than your opponent like the Bills did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put the hurt on the Chicago Bears with a sharp 35-13 victory. Buffalo's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Devin Singletary, who rushed for one TD and 106 yards on 12 carries, and RB James Cook, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Singletary has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Cincinnati beat the New England Patriots 22-18 last week. The Cincinnati offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. The Bengals relied on the efforts of WR Tee Higgins, who caught eight passes for one TD and 128 yards, and WR Trenton Irwin, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Cincinnati's defense was a presence as well, as it got past New England's offensive line to sack QB Mac Jones four times for a total loss of 16 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Buffalo is now 12-3 while Cincinnati sits at 11-4. The Bills have clinched a playoff berth as the current first seed in the AFC. The Bengals have clinched a playoff berth as the current third seed in the AFC. Buffalo is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the New York Jets Nov. 6 easily too and instead slipped up with a 20-17. In other words, don't count Cincinnati out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati and Buffalo both have two wins in their last four games.