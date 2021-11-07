Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Cleveland 4-4; Cincinnati 5-3

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland won both of their matches against Cincinnati last season (35-30 and 37-34) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, but Cleveland was not quite the Pittsburgh Steelers' equal in the second half when they met last week. Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 15-10 to Pittsburgh. Cleveland's only offensive touchdown came from RB D'Ernest Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Bengals were close but no cigar last week as they fell 34-31 to the New York Jets. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Cincinnati to swallow was that they had been favored by 11.5 points coming into the game. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from RB Joe Mixon, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD, and QB Joe Burrow, who passed for three TDs and 259 yards on 34 attempts. Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 149.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $144.00

Odds

The Bengals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati have won seven out of their last 12 games against Cleveland.