Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Cincinnati
Current Records: Cleveland 4-4; Cincinnati 5-3
What to Know
The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland won both of their matches against Cincinnati last season (35-30 and 37-34) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
It was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, but Cleveland was not quite the Pittsburgh Steelers' equal in the second half when they met last week. Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 15-10 to Pittsburgh. Cleveland's only offensive touchdown came from RB D'Ernest Johnson.
Meanwhile, the Bengals were close but no cigar last week as they fell 34-31 to the New York Jets. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Cincinnati to swallow was that they had been favored by 11.5 points coming into the game. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from RB Joe Mixon, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD, and QB Joe Burrow, who passed for three TDs and 259 yards on 34 attempts. Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 149.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $144.00
Odds
The Bengals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cincinnati have won seven out of their last 12 games against Cleveland.
- Oct 25, 2020 - Cleveland 37 vs. Cincinnati 34
- Sep 17, 2020 - Cleveland 35 vs. Cincinnati 30
- Dec 29, 2019 - Cincinnati 33 vs. Cleveland 23
- Dec 08, 2019 - Cleveland 27 vs. Cincinnati 19
- Dec 23, 2018 - Cleveland 26 vs. Cincinnati 18
- Nov 25, 2018 - Cleveland 35 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Nov 26, 2017 - Cincinnati 30 vs. Cleveland 16
- Oct 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 7
- Dec 11, 2016 - Cincinnati 23 vs. Cleveland 10
- Oct 23, 2016 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 17
- Dec 06, 2015 - Cincinnati 37 vs. Cleveland 3
- Nov 05, 2015 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 10