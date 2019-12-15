How to watch Bengals vs. Patriots: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Bengals vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
New England @ Cincinnati
Current Records: New England 10-3; Cincinnati 1-12
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet up at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. New England is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Patriots came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, falling 23-16. New England's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Julian Edelman, who caught eight passes for 95 yards and one TD.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Cincinnati had to settle for a 27-19 defeat against the Cleveland Browns last week. QB Andy Dalton had a pretty forgettable game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New England comes into the matchup boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 15. Less enviably, Cincinnati is stumbling into the game with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 156.7 on average. So the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
Odds
The Patriots are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 16, 2016 - New England 35 vs. Cincinnati 17
Watch This Game Live
-
