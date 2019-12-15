How to watch Bengals vs. Patriots: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New England @ Cincinnati

Current Records: New England 10-3; Cincinnati 1-12

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet up at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. New England is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Patriots came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, falling 23-16. New England's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Julian Edelman, who caught eight passes for 95 yards and one TD.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Cincinnati had to settle for a 27-19 defeat against the Cleveland Browns last week. QB Andy Dalton had a pretty forgettable game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New England comes into the matchup boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 15. Less enviably, Cincinnati is stumbling into the game with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 156.7 on average. So the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Patriots are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.