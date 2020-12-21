Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati
Current Records: Pittsburgh 11-2; Cincinnati 2-10-1
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. The Bengals and Pittsburgh will face off in an AFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Cincinnati found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 30-7 punch to the gut against the Dallas Cowboys last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but WR A.J. Green led the way with one touchdown. QB Brandon Allen ended up with a passer rating of 134.80.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh came up short against the Buffalo Bills last week, falling 26-15. RB James Conner had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 18 yards on ten carries.
The losses put Pittsburgh at 11-2 and the Bengals at 2-10-1. The Steelers have clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the AFC. Cincinnati has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Cincinnati is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Cincinnati against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bengals enter the contest with only nine rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the NFL. As for Pittsburgh, they rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 26 on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $111.10
Odds
The Steelers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Steelers, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Pittsburgh have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Cincinnati.
- Nov 15, 2020 - Pittsburgh 36 vs. Cincinnati 10
- Nov 24, 2019 - Pittsburgh 16 vs. Cincinnati 10
- Sep 30, 2019 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Cincinnati 3
- Dec 30, 2018 - Pittsburgh 16 vs. Cincinnati 13
- Oct 14, 2018 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Dec 04, 2017 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Oct 22, 2017 - Pittsburgh 29 vs. Cincinnati 14
- Dec 18, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Sep 18, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cincinnati 16
- Jan 09, 2016 - Pittsburgh 18 vs. Cincinnati 16
- Dec 13, 2015 - Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Nov 01, 2015 - Cincinnati 16 vs. Pittsburgh 10