Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Pittsburgh 11-2; Cincinnati 2-10-1

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Bengals and Pittsburgh will face off in an AFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Cincinnati found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 30-7 punch to the gut against the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but WR A.J. Green led the way with one touchdown. QB Brandon Allen ended up with a passer rating of 134.80.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh came up short against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, falling 26-15. RB James Conner had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 18 yards on ten carries.

The losses put Pittsburgh at 11-2 and the Bengals at 2-10-1. The Steelers have clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the AFC. Cincinnati has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Cincinnati is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Cincinnati against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bengals are third worst in the league in overall offensive touchdowns, with only 25 on the season. To make matters even worse for Cincinnati, Pittsburgh enters the contest with only 26 touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Pittsburgh have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Cincinnati.