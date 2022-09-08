The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are starting the season where they ended their last one, their home, SoFi Stadium. The Rams are hosting the Buffalo Bills, but before the action begins, LA will unveil their championship banner.

Fans in attendance will get their own commemorative replica banner.

Once the action begins, we will see what is expected to be one of the best games of the week, with both teams being playoff, and even Super Bowl, contenders.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with elbow tendinitis, will be leading the Rams. Stafford said the elbow issue is not that bad and that he is ready for the season. On Thursday, we will get our first look at how accurate his evaluation is.

On the other side of the ball, MVP favorite quarterback Josh Allen and company will be facing off against a Rams defense that includes defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Not the easiest squad to face.

As of Tuesday, the spread is at Buffalo -2.5, the over/under is set at 53 points and the line is Buffalo -135, Los Angeles +115.

It is not that far fetched that this first game of the season could be a Super Bowl preview and will certainly be a game you will not want to miss.

Here are all the details on how you can catch the first game of the 2022 NFL regular season:

How to watch Bills-Rams:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 8

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: fuboTV (try free for 7 days)