How to watch Bills vs. Bengals: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Bills vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 2-0-0; Cincinnati 0-2-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Buffalo is heading back home. They look to take advantage of their home field advantage on Sunday as they take on Cincinnati at New Era Field at 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo will be seeking to avenge the 16-20 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 8 of 2017.
The Bills were able to grind out a solid win over the Giants last week, winning 28-14. QB Josh Allen earned his paycheck as he accumulated 253 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati suffered a grim 17-41 defeat to San Francisco. It was supposed to be a close game, and the Bengals were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
Buffalo's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 0-2. The Bills rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 4 on the season. Less enviably, the Bengals are worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 29.50 on average. So the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: New Era Field, Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bills are a solid 6 point favorite against the Bengals.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Cincinnati have won two out of their last three games against Buffalo.
- Oct 08, 2017 - Cincinnati 20 vs. Buffalo 16
- Nov 20, 2016 - Cincinnati 12 vs. Buffalo 16
- Oct 18, 2015 - Buffalo 21 vs. Cincinnati 34
