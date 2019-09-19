How to watch Bills vs. Bengals: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Buffalo (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: Buffalo 2-0-0; Cincinnati 0-2-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Buffalo is heading back home. They look to take advantage of their home field advantage on Sunday as they take on Cincinnati at New Era Field at 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo will be seeking to avenge the 16-20 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 8 of 2017.

The Bills were able to grind out a solid win over the Giants last week, winning 28-14. QB Josh Allen earned his paycheck as he accumulated 253 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati suffered a grim 17-41 defeat to San Francisco. It was supposed to be a close game, and the Bengals were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Buffalo's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 0-2. The Bills rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 4 on the season. Less enviably, the Bengals are worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 29.50 on average. So the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: New Era Field, Orchard Park, New York

New Era Field, Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a solid 6 point favorite against the Bengals.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Cincinnati have won two out of their last three games against Buffalo.