Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Buffalo

Regular Season Records: Indianapolis 11-5; Buffalo 13-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will duke it out with the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at Bills Stadium at 1:05 p.m. ET. Buffalo knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Indianapolis likes a good challenge.

This past Sunday, the Bills' offense rose to the challenge against a Miami defense that boasted an average of only 18.8 points allowed. They took their matchup against the Miami Dolphins by a conclusive 56-26 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-6. Among those leading the charge for Buffalo was RB Antonio Williams, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Buffalo's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. SS Dean Marlowe picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, winning 28-14. The team accrued 20 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. RB Jonathan Taylor had a dynamite game for the Colts; he rushed for two TDs and 253 yards on 30 carries. Taylor's longest run was for 56 yards in the first quarter.

The Bills suffered a grim 37-5 defeat to Indianapolis when the teams previously met two seasons ago. Maybe Buffalo will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won two out of their last three games against Indianapolis.