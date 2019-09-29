How to watch Bills vs. Patriots: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Bills vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. New England (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 3-0-0; New England 3-0-0
What to Know
Buffalo is 1-5 against New England since 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Get ready for an AFC East battle as Buffalo and New England will face off at 1 p.m. ET at New Era Field. The Bills are cruising in on a three-game winning streak.
The Bills didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Cincinnati last week, but they still walked away with a 21-17 win. RB Frank Gore was the offensive standout of the game for the Bills, as he rushed for 76 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. Buffalo's victory came on an one-yard rush from Gore with only 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, New England won the last time they faced the Jets, and things went their way last week, too. New England strolled past the Jets with points to spare, taking the matchup 30-14. The win was familiar territory for the Patriots, who now have three in a row.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bills enter the game having picked the ball four times, good for third in the the league. But New England is even better: they enter the contest having picked the ball six times, good for first in the the NFL. We'll see if that edge gives the Patriots a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $125.00
Odds
The Patriots are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bills.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
New England have won seven out of their last eight games against Buffalo.
- Dec 23, 2018 - New England 24 vs. Buffalo 12
- Oct 29, 2018 - New England 25 vs. Buffalo 6
- Dec 24, 2017 - New England 37 vs. Buffalo 16
- Dec 03, 2017 - New England 23 vs. Buffalo 3
- Oct 30, 2016 - New England 41 vs. Buffalo 25
- Oct 02, 2016 - Buffalo 16 vs. New England 0
- Nov 23, 2015 - New England 20 vs. Buffalo 13
- Sep 20, 2015 - New England 40 vs. Buffalo 32
