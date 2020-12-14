Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Buffalo

Current Records: Pittsburgh 11-1; Buffalo 9-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Buffalo will be strutting in after a win while Pittsburgh will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bills beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-24 last week. It was another big night for Buffalo's QB Josh Allen, who passed for four TDs and 375 yards on 40 attempts.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh scored first but ultimately less than the Washington Football Team in their matchup last Monday. Pittsburgh was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Washington 23-17. No one had a standout game offensively for the Steelers, but they got scores from WR James Washington and WR Diontae Johnson. QB Ben Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 119.30.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Bills going off at just a 2-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Buffalo is now 9-3 while Pittsburgh sits at 11-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Buffalo comes into the game boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the NFL at 288.1. Less enviably, the Steelers are stumbling into the game with the third fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 92.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.00

Odds

The Bills are a slight 2-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Steelers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Buffalo and Pittsburgh both have one win in their last two games.

Dec 15, 2019 - Buffalo 17 vs. Pittsburgh 10

Dec 11, 2016 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Buffalo 20

