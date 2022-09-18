Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Buffalo

Current Records: Tennessee 0-1; Buffalo 1-0

Last Season Records: Buffalo 11-6; Tennessee 12-5

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will head out on the road to face off against the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Highmark Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Titans nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Tennessee scored first but ultimately less than the New York Giants in their contest this past Sunday. Tennessee lost 21-20 to New York. Tennessee was up 13 to nothing at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Dontrell Hilliard, who snatched two receiving TDs, and QB Ryan Tannehill, who passed for two TDs and 266 yards on 33 attempts. Tannehill ended up with a passer rating of 148.30.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday, but the Bills stepped up in the second half for a cozy 31-10 victory. The oddsmakers were on Buffalo's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Buffalo QB Josh Allen was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 297 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 56 yards. Allen's 53-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to WR Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Buffalo's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Los Angeles' offensive line to sack QB Matthew Stafford seven times for a total loss of 49 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Buffalo's win lifted them to 1-0 while Tennessee's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. Giving up four turnovers, Buffalo had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Tennessee can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN Deportes

Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Bills are a big 10-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won three out of their last five games against Tennessee.