Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Buffalo

Current Records: Minnesota 7-1; Buffalo 6-2

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Buffalo has a defense that allows only 14.75 points per game, so Minnesota's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Bills had to settle for a 20-17 loss against the New York Jets last week. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Buffalo to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the game. QB Josh Allen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he accumulated 205 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 86 yards.

Speaking of close games: Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against the Washington Commanders last week, sneaking past 20-17. Minnesota's WR Justin Jefferson was one of the most active players for the squad, catching seven passes for one TD and 115 yards.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 7-1 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 6-2. We'll find out if Minnesota can add another positive mark to their record or if the Bills can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Minnesota's step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bills are a 3.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.