Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Denver

Current Records: San Francisco 1-1; Denver 1-1

What to Know

The Denver Broncos will stay at home another week and welcome the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 25 at Empower Field at Mile High. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

It was all tied up 6-6 at the half for the Broncos and the Houston Texans this past Sunday, but Denver stepped up in the second half for a 16-9 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Denver, but they got one touchdown from QB Russell Wilson.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Brandon McManus delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, San Francisco didn't have too much trouble with the Seattle Seahawks at home this past Sunday as they won 27-7. The team ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. Nobody on San Francisco really separated themselves from the pack offensively, but they got scores from FB Kyle Juszczyk and TE Ross Dwelley. QB Jimmy Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 139.20.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Francisco won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.