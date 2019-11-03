How to watch Broncos vs. Browns: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: Denver 2-6; Cleveland 2-5

What to Know

Denver will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 4-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will square off against Cleveland at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos have a defense that allows only 18.88 points per game, so Cleveland's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Denver was close but no cigar last week as they fell 15-13 to Indianapolis. No one had a big game offensively for the Broncos, but they got one touchdown from RB Royce Freeman.

Meanwhile, Cleveland might not have won anyway, but with 85 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. They fell to New England 27-13. Like the Broncos, Cleveland didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got one touchdown from TE Demetrius Harris.

Cleveland's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Tom Brady and got past New England's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 43 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Broncos rank third in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. Less enviably, Cleveland is fourth worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only six on the season. Cleveland fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $77.00

Odds

The Browns are a 4-point favorite against the Broncos.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 39

Series History

Denver and Cleveland both have one win in their last two games.