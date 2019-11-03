How to watch Broncos vs. Browns: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Broncos vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: Denver 2-6; Cleveland 2-5
What to Know
Denver will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 4-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will square off against Cleveland at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos have a defense that allows only 18.88 points per game, so Cleveland's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Denver was close but no cigar last week as they fell 15-13 to Indianapolis. No one had a big game offensively for the Broncos, but they got one touchdown from RB Royce Freeman.
Meanwhile, Cleveland might not have won anyway, but with 85 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. They fell to New England 27-13. Like the Broncos, Cleveland didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got one touchdown from TE Demetrius Harris.
Cleveland's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Tom Brady and got past New England's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 43 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Broncos rank third in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. Less enviably, Cleveland is fourth worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only six on the season. Cleveland fans had better hope their team can run the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $77.00
Odds
The Browns are a 4-point favorite against the Broncos.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 39
Series History
Denver and Cleveland both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 15, 2018 - Cleveland 17 vs. Denver 16
- Oct 18, 2015 - Denver 26 vs. Cleveland 23
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
McCarthy preparing for coaching return
The former Super Bowl-winning coach appears headed for a return to the sidelines in 2020
-
Bizarre asks led to slow trade deadline
'Tuesday was kind of a joke,' said one GM who lamented the asking price for rentals at the...
-
Texans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, stream
Everything you need to know as Jaguars look to get back in AFC South race with annual London...
-
Minshew has chance to keep starting job
The sixth-round rookie could wind up the starter in Jacksonville for the remainder of the season
-
Dalton eager for trade, could fit Bucs
The Bengals' longtime starting quarterback is ready for a change of scenery
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football Live Blog
Here's who you should start in Week 9 of the fantasy season
-
49ers defeat Cardinals: Key takeaways
We're bringing you our biggest takeaways of the 49ers' big win over Arizona
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline