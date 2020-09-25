Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Denver

Current Records: Tampa Bay 1-1; Denver 0-2

What to Know

The Denver Broncos will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver earned a 27-7 in their most recent matchup in October of 2016.

The Broncos didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 26-21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Denver, but they got scores from TE Noah Fant and RB Melvin Gordon. Jeff Driskel's longest connection was to WR Courtland Sutton for 45 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay beat the Carolina Panthers 31-17 this past Sunday. Tampa Bay can attribute much of their success to RB Leonard Fournette, who rushed for two TDs and 103 yards on 12 carries. Fournette's performance made up for a slower game against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago.

Tampa Bay's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Carolina's offensive line to sack QB Teddy Bridgewater five times for a loss of 27 yards. Leading the way was NT Ndamukong Suh and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Suh through Week 2.

The Broncos are expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 0-2. The Buccaneers caused 4 turnovers against the Panthers, so Denver will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.