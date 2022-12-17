Who's Playing

Arizona @ Denver

Current Records: Arizona 4-9; Denver 3-10

What to Know

The Denver Broncos' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

Denver was hampered by 95 penalty yards against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday. Denver didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 34-28 to Kansas City. Despite the loss, Denver had strong showings from QB Russell Wilson, who passed for three TDs and 247 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 57 yards on the ground, and WR Jerry Jeudy, who snatched three receiving TDs. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 143.50.

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the New England Patriots this past Monday, falling 27-13. QB Colt McCoy wasn't much of a difference maker for the Cardinals; McCoy threw one interception.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Broncos going off at just a 3-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. One last thing to keep an eye out for: Denver hit the right side of the field hard in their last contest, throwing toward the right sideline for 71 yards on 10.14 yards per attempt for 12 points of their total 28. This is exactly where the Cardinals' defense has most struggled to contain the passing attack, however; they have allowed 31 passing yards on this side of the field out of a total 3,356 passing yards allowed.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.