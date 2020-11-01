Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Denver

Current Records: Los Angeles 2-4; Denver 2-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers lost both of their matches to the Denver Broncos last season on scores of 13-20 and 20-23, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Chargers and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

Los Angeles had a touchdown and change to spare in a 39-29 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Los Angeles' QB Justin Herbert was on fire, passing for three TDs and 347 yards on 43 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 66 yards. Herbert's 70-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to WR Jalen Guyton in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, a win for Denver just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 43-16 walloping at the Kansas City Chiefs' hands. Denver was down 30-9 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding the Broncos back was the mediocre play of QB Drew Lock, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

The Chargers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Los Angeles' win brought them up to 2-4 while Denver's loss pulled them down to an identical 2-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles enters the matchup with only four rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. As for Denver, they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL at eight.

Odds

The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Denver have won seven out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.