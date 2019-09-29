How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)

Current Records: Denver 0-3-0; Jacksonville 1-2-0

What to Know

Denver will take on Jacksonville at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Denver is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

Last week, the Broncos came up short against Green Bay last week, falling 27-16. QB Joe Flacco had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Jacksonville, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road. They walked away with a 20-7 win over Tennessee. For Jacksonville, this is just revenge for the 30-9 loss they suffered against Tennessee the last time they faced one another Dec. 6 of last year.

Jacksonville's victory lifted them to 1-2 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Denver enters the matchup with only 2 passing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the NFL. As for the Jaguars, they rank first in the league when it comes to sacks, with 13 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.99

Odds

The Broncos are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 38

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.