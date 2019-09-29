How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)
Current Records: Denver 0-3-0; Jacksonville 1-2-0
What to Know
Denver will take on Jacksonville at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Denver is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
Last week, the Broncos came up short against Green Bay last week, falling 27-16. QB Joe Flacco had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.
Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Jacksonville, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road. They walked away with a 20-7 win over Tennessee. For Jacksonville, this is just revenge for the 30-9 loss they suffered against Tennessee the last time they faced one another Dec. 6 of last year.
Jacksonville's victory lifted them to 1-2 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Denver enters the matchup with only 2 passing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the NFL. As for the Jaguars, they rank first in the league when it comes to sacks, with 13 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.99
Odds
The Broncos are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 38
Series History
Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 04, 2016 - Denver 20 vs. Jacksonville 10
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football live blog
Here's who you should start in Week 4 of the fantasy season
-
Brown's grievance unresolved until 2020
Brown is unlikely to latch on with another team this season, according to people around the...
-
How NFL plans to overhaul instant replay
The league has been studying its planned process change for months
-
Gruden, Redskins likely nearing split
Gruden appears to be nearing the end of his tenure with Washington; will his next stop be Las...
-
Redshirt year believed best for Haskins
The Redskins are 0-3 and don't appear to have a bright 2019 ahead, but there's no reason to...
-
Jaguars turn down two firsts for Ramsey
Both the Jaguars and Ramsey are falling under scrutiny for their parts in the ongoing trade...
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too