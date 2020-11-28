Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Denver

Current Records: New Orleans 8-2; Denver 4-6

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. New Orleans is coming into the game hot, having won seven in a row.

The Saints strolled past the Atlanta Falcons with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 24-9. New Orleans QB Taysom Hill did work as he accumulated 233 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 51 yards. Hill ended up with a passer rating of 163.40. Hill's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

New Orleans' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Atlanta's offensive line to sack QB Matt Ryan eight times for a total loss of 36 yards. Leading the way was DE Cameron Jordan and his three sacks. Jordan now has five sacks through ten games.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 236 more yards than your opponent like Denver did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They came out on top against the Miami Dolphins by a score of 20-13. Among those leading the charge for Denver was RB Melvin Gordon, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Gordon's performance made up for a slower contest against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.

The Saints are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

New Orleans is now 8-2 while the Broncos sit at 4-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Orleans ranks second in the league when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only three on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Denver is worst in the NFL in thrown interceptions, having thrown 17 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a solid 6-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.