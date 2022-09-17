Who's Playing
Houston @ Denver
Current Records: Houston 0-0-1; Denver 0-1
Last Season Records: Denver 7-10; Houston 4-13
What to Know
The Houston Texans will take on the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Houston will be seeking to avenge the 38-24 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 8 of 2019.
The Texans were hampered by 89 penalty yards against the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. Neither Houston nor Indianapolis could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 20-20 tie.
Speaking of close games: Denver had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it this past Monday as the squad lost 17-16 to the Seattle Seahawks. No one had a standout game offensively for Denver, but they got one touchdown from WR Jerry Jeudy. QB Russell Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 144.90.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Brandon McManus delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
The Texans will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver have won two out of their last three games against Houston.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Denver 38 vs. Houston 24
- Nov 04, 2018 - Houston 19 vs. Denver 17
- Oct 24, 2016 - Denver 27 vs. Houston 9