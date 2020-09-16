Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ Cleveland
Current Records: Cincinnati 0-1; Cleveland 0-1
Last Season Records: Cleveland 6-10; Cincinnati 2-14
What to Know
The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in an AFC North clash at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cleveland winning the first 27-19 at home and Cincinnati taking the second 33-23.
A win for the Browns just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 38-6 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland was down 31-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Cleveland, but they got one touchdown from QB Baker Mayfield. Mayfield's longest connection was to TE David Njoku for 28 yards in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It was close but no cigar for the Bengals as they fell 16-13 to Los Angeles. Cincinnati had the chance to send it into overtime, but kicker Randy Bullock missed a late-game 31-yard field goal.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Giving up four turnovers, Cleveland had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Cincinnati can exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Browns are a big 6-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 43.5
Series History
Cincinnati have won seven out of their last ten games against Cleveland.
- Dec 29, 2019 - Cincinnati 33 vs. Cleveland 23
- Dec 08, 2019 - Cleveland 27 vs. Cincinnati 19
- Dec 23, 2018 - Cleveland 26 vs. Cincinnati 18
- Nov 25, 2018 - Cleveland 35 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Nov 26, 2017 - Cincinnati 30 vs. Cleveland 16
- Oct 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 7
- Dec 11, 2016 - Cincinnati 23 vs. Cleveland 10
- Oct 23, 2016 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 17
- Dec 06, 2015 - Cincinnati 37 vs. Cleveland 3
- Nov 05, 2015 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 10