How to watch Browns vs. Bengals: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 5-7; Cincinnati 1-11
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bengals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Cincinnati and the Cleveland Browns will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cincinnati will be strutting in after a victory while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Bengals had enough points to win and then some against the New York Jets last week, taking their game 22-6. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Cleveland was not quite the Pittsburgh Steelers' equal in the second half when they met last week. Cleveland came up short against Pittsburgh, falling 20-13. QB Baker Mayfield had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 196 yards passing.
The Bengals are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Bengals came up short against the Browns when the two teams last met in last December, falling 26-18. Can the Bengals avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Browns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bengals.
Over/Under: 40
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won six out of their last eight games against Cleveland.
- Dec 23, 2018 - Cleveland 26 vs. Cincinnati 18
- Nov 25, 2018 - Cleveland 35 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Nov 26, 2017 - Cincinnati 30 vs. Cleveland 16
- Oct 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 7
- Dec 11, 2016 - Cincinnati 23 vs. Cleveland 10
- Oct 23, 2016 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 17
- Dec 06, 2015 - Cincinnati 37 vs. Cleveland 3
- Nov 05, 2015 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 10
