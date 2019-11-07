How to watch Browns vs. Bills: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Browns vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 2-6; Buffalo 6-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Cleveland Browns are heading back home. They will take on the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Browns didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 24-19 to the Denver Broncos last week. No one had a big game offensively for the Browns, but they got one touchdown from WR Jarvis Landry.
Meanwhile, Buffalo strolled past the Washington Redskins with points to spare, taking the game 24-9. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.
Buffalo's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland is second worst in the league in passing touchdowns, with only seven on the season. To make matters even worse for Cleveland, Buffalo comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at five. Cleveland fans had better hope their team can run the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Browns are a 3-point favorite against the Bills.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 18, 2016 - Buffalo 33 vs. Cleveland 13
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Mahomes practices in full
We've got you covered with the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Redskins activate Guice from IR
The second-year back has played just one game for the team thus far in his career
-
Vikings bring back Andrew Sendejo
Sendejo's time away from Minnesota didn't last long
-
Hundreds of strays at MetLife Stadium
The viral feline isn't the only one that roams the grounds of the NFL stadium
-
Blind pass rusher to play for Buccaneers
Kahzin Daniels, who has had no sight in his right eye since the age of 5, has been promoted...
-
Trubisky: Bears are turning off the TV
The maligned quarterback is trying to be 'positive every single day' during Chicago's slide
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...