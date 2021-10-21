Who's Playing

Denver @ Cleveland

Current Records: Denver 3-3; Cleveland 3-3

What to Know

The Denver Broncos will face off against the Cleveland Browns on the road at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Broncos have a defense that allows only 18.33 points per game, so Cleveland's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Denver came up short against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, falling 34-24. Denver was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from TE Noah Fant, who caught nine passes for one TD and 97 yards, and WR Courtland Sutton, who caught eight passes for one TD and 94 yards. Fant hadn't helped his team much against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, a win for Cleveland just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 37-14 to the Arizona Cardinals. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Cleveland was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, who caught four passes for two TDs and 101 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Peoples-Jones has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver have won two out of their last three games against Cleveland.