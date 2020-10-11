Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Cleveland

Current Records: Indianapolis 3-1; Cleveland 3-1

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts are on the road again Sunday and play against the Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their three-game winning streak alive.

Indianapolis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bears last week, winning 19-11. No one had a standout game offensively for the Colts, but TE Mo Alie-Cox led the way with one touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Rodrigo Blankenship delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Cleveland netted a 49-38 win over the Dallas Cowboys last week. The Browns' WR Odell Beckham was on fire, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching five passes for two TDs and 81 yards. Beckham put himself on the highlight reel with a 50-yard TD scramble down the right side of the field in the fourth quarter.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Indianapolis ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. But Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL at eight. We'll see if Indianapolis' defense can keep the Browns' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland,, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland,, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.31

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.