How to watch Browns vs. Dolphins: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Browns vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 4-6; Miami 2-8
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins need to shore up a defense that is allowing points per matchup. They will square off against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Miami will be hoping to build upon the 30-24 win they picked up against Cleveland the last time they played in September of 2016.
The Dolphins received a tough blow last week as they fell 37-20 to the Buffalo Bills. RB Kalen Ballage had a pretty forgettable game: he rushed for nine yards on nine carries.
Cleveland decided to play defense against itself, but the team still came out ahead despite 121 yards in penalties. They took their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-7. Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield was slinging it as he passed for 193 yards and two TDs on 32 attempts.
Cleveland's defense was a presence as well, and it collected four interceptions. MLB Joe Schobert snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 9:51 left in the third quarter, the other with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Miami is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 5-5 all in all.
Cleveland's victory lifted them to 4-6 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 2-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Cleveland is fifth worst in the league in interceptions, having thrown 12 on the season. The Dolphins have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most interceptions in the NFL, having thrown 13 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Browns are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 25, 2016 - Miami 30 vs. Cleveland 24
