Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Cleveland

Current Records: Philadelphia 3-5-1; Cleveland 6-3

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cleveland came out on top in a nail-biter against the Houston Texans last week, sneaking past 10-7. Cleveland's RB Nick Chubb did his thing and rushed for one TD and 126 yards on 19 carries. Chubb's longest run was for 59 yards in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia came up short against the New York Giants last week, falling 27-17. A silver lining for Philadelphia was the play of RB Boston Scott, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 56-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Browns going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Cleveland's win brought them up to 6-3 while the Eagles' loss pulled them down to 3-5-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Cleveland enters the game with nine forced fumbles, good for fourth best in the NFL. Less enviably, Philadelphia is stumbling into the contest with the second most thrown interceptions in the league, having thrown 12 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.80

Odds

The Browns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Browns as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.