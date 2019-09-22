How to watch Browns vs. Rams: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Browns vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. L.A. Rams (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 1-1-0; L.A. Rams 2-0-0
What to Know
The Rams will square off against Cleveland on the road at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Rams don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
We saw a pretty high 52.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. The Rams strolled past New Orleans with points to spare last week, taking the contest 27-9. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Rams.
Meanwhile, Cleveland won the last time they faced the Jets, and things went their way last Monday, too. The Browns captured a comfortable 23-3 win over the Jets. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the victory.
Their wins bumped the Rams to 2-0 and the Browns to 1-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Rams haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet this season. Less enviably, Cleveland is second worst in the league in penalties, with 27 on the season. They might need some better self-discipline to get the job done.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Rams are a solid 4.5-point favorite against the Browns.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
L.A. Rams won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 25, 2015 - L.A. Rams 24 vs. Cleveland 6
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Nick Chubb: 13.4 points
- Todd Gurley: 12.4 points
- Odell Beckham: 11.42 points
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 85 degrees.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Rams at Browns: Live updates of 'SNF'
Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis during 'Sunday Night Football'
-
Saints at Seahawks: Live updates
Even without Drew Brees, the Saints stomped all over the Seahawks on the road in Week 3
-
Giants at Buccaneers: Live updates
The Daniel Jones era begins with a win for New York in an NFC matchup against Tampa Bay
-
Steelers vs. 49ers: Live updates
The 49ers are 3-0 for the first time since 1998, while the Steelers are still searching for...
-
Browns vs. Rams odds, top picks, bets
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Browns vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football 10,000...
-
Charlton, Quinn open up about debuts
The return of one was overshadowed by that of the other, in a narrative right out of the movies