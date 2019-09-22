How to watch Browns vs. Rams: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. L.A. Rams (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 1-1-0; L.A. Rams 2-0-0

What to Know

The Rams will square off against Cleveland on the road at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Rams don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

We saw a pretty high 52.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. The Rams strolled past New Orleans with points to spare last week, taking the contest 27-9. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Rams.

Meanwhile, Cleveland won the last time they faced the Jets, and things went their way last Monday, too. The Browns captured a comfortable 23-3 win over the Jets. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the victory.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 2-0 and the Browns to 1-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Rams haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet this season. Less enviably, Cleveland is second worst in the league in penalties, with 27 on the season. They might need some better self-discipline to get the job done.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Rams are a solid 4.5-point favorite against the Browns.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

L.A. Rams won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Oct 25, 2015 - L.A. Rams 24 vs. Cleveland 6

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Nick Chubb: 13.4 points

Todd Gurley: 12.4 points

Odell Beckham: 11.42 points

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 85 degrees.