How to watch Browns vs. Rams: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Cleveland (home) vs. L.A. Rams (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 1-1-0; L.A. Rams 2-0-0

Cleveland will be playing in front of their home fans against the Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. This is a home game for Cleveland, a silver lining they hope will compensate for the 3-point spread against them.

The Browns took an ego-bruising defeat against Tennessee two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Monday. Cleveland had enough points to win and then some against the Jets, taking their contest 23-3. Cleveland can attribute much of their success to WR Odell Beckham, who caught 6 passes for 161 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Rams and New Orleans, but the 52.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Rams enjoyed a cozy 27-9 victory over New Orleans. Since the Rams won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving New Orleans' future revenge.

Their wins bumped Cleveland to 1-1 and the Rams to 2-0. Cleveland enters the game with 8 sacks, good for second best in the NFL. As for the Rams, they have yet to allow a single passing touchdown. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free)

The Rams are a solid 3 point favorite against the Browns.

Over/Under: 49

L.A. Rams won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.